Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTF stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $186.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

