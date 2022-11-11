Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,790 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.45 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

