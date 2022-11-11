Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,966 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

REM opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

