Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,022 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $74.59.

