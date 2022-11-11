Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 454 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

