Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 550 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 57.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $316,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $32.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.