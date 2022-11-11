Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,374 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $258,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $5,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

