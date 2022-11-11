Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 65,284 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,284 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 527,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

