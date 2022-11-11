Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.