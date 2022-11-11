Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $684,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
