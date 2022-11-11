Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Trading Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

(Get Rating)

Read More

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.