Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ FY2023 earnings at $25.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Danaos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE DAC opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $674,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 37.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

