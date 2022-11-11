Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

