Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.17. HOYA has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

