Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allbirds, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allbirds Price Performance
Allbirds stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.