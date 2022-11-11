Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allbirds, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allbirds Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Allbirds stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

