JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $930.11

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $930.11 and traded as low as $902.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $903.00, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.11.

JG Boswell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

