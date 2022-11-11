John L. Ocampo Sells 79,630 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $5,050,134.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

