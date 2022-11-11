John L. Ocampo Sells 79,630 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $5,050,134.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MTSI opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.