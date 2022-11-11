Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 74.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $161.59 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

