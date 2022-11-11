JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JOYY were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 173,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JOYY by 257.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 877.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

JOYY stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

