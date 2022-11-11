JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 12.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 240.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $28.00 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

