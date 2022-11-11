JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target to €24.50

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($26.00) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Endesa Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Endesa has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

