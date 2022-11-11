JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price to €77.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.9 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

