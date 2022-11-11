Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.69

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.69 and traded as low as C$15.22. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 7,286 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.85 million and a P/E ratio of -22.51.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -129.04%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

