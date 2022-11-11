Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.13. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,472 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.