KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.