Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,372,675 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

