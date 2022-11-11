Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,372,675 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Kibo Energy

(Get Rating)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.