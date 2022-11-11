Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 370,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 558,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

