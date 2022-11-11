Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €73.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

