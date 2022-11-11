Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 196.3% in October

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the October 15th total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group cut Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

