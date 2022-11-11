Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

