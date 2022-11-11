Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.