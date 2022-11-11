Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 22.6 %

Kornit Digital stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.