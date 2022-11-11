Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.96 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.09). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,529,790 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

