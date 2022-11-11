Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Leidos by 80.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Leidos by 86.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $2,657,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 141.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

