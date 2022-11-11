Lewis Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lewis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.