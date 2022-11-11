Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 7.5 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI opened at $109.20 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

