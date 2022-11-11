Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $289.10

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €289.10 ($289.10) and traded as high as €317.05 ($317.05). Linde shares last traded at €315.40 ($315.40), with a volume of 544,853 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($350.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($363.00) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($350.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €287.99 and a 200-day moving average of €289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.98.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

