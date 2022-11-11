Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $314.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 24.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.