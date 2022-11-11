loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $1.25

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $473.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

