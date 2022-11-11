Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.
Logitech International Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of LOGI opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
