Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Logitech International Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

