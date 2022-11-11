Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

