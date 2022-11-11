Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.77% from the company’s current price.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.01. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In other news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

