Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 134.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

