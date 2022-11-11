Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

