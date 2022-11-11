Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 404.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 349.66% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

