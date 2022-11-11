Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 22.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 63.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 140.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,996,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 534.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

