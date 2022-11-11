Mathes Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

