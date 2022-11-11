McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Short Interest Up 106.3% in October

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 36,706.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

