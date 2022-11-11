Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.67 and traded as high as C$10.00. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 207,817 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on Medical Facilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$242.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.67.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

